Understanding 45-45-90 Triangles
A 45-45-90 triangle is a right triangle with the two non-right angles each measuring 45 degrees.
What is the ratio of sides in a 45-45-90 triangle?
Architectural Scenario
An architect is designing a symmetrical roof with equal slopes on either side. The total base is 20 feet wide, which splits evenly into two 10-foot sections. What is the length of each sloping rafter (the rafter length)?
Think About This
What is the area of a 45-45-90 triangle if the length of one leg is 5 units?
What is the length of the hypotenuse in a 45-45-90 triangle if one leg measures 7 units?
