Yang Hui's (Pascal's) Triangle

Master Yang Hui's (Pascal's) Triangle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Yang Hui's (Pascal's) Triangle

Each row of Pascal's Triangle starts and ends with 1. Every other entry is the sum of the two numbers directly above it. For example, row 0: 1; row 1: 1 1; row 2: 1 2 1; row 3: 1 3 3 1.
What is the value in row 4 (n=4) and position 2 (k=2) of Yang Hui's Triangle, assuming both rows and positions start counting from 0?

Imagine you have 6 different colored beads and you want to choose 3. How many ways can you choose the beads?
Calculate the sum of the numbers in the 5th row (n=5) of Yang Hui's Triangle, assuming rows start at n=0.

What is the coefficient of $x^3y^2$ in the expansion of $(x+y)^5$?

