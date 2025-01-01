Skip to main content
Master

Word Problems: Work and Workers

Master word‐problems on shared work and rates. Learn how to translate a story into ‘Rate × Time = Work’, set up an equation of the form 1/T = 1/r₁ + 1/r₂ + … , and solve for the unknown time or rate. Includes clear explanations, worked examples, and practice problems that progress from basic to advanced.

Understanding Word Problems: Work and Workers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

If a worker needs t hours to finish one job, then in 1 hour the worker finishes 1/t of the job. That is the worker’s rate. Two identical workers together finish 2/t of the job per hour, so the full job takes t/2 hours.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Two identical workers finish a job together in $4$ hours. How long would one worker, working alone, need to complete the job?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Fence Painting

Alex can paint a fence in $5$ hours, Jordan in $7$ hours. How long will it take them if they work together?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A machine can complete a job in $3$ hours, but it breaks down after half the job is done. A second identical machine is then used to finish the rest. How much longer will it take?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Worker A can finish a job in $4$ hours and Worker B in $6$ hours. How long do they need together?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.