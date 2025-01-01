Understanding Word Problems: Work and Workers
If a worker needs t hours to finish one job, then in 1 hour the worker finishes 1/t of the job. That is the worker’s rate. Two identical workers together finish 2/t of the job per hour, so the full job takes t/2 hours.
1
Quick Quiz
Two identical workers finish a job together in $4$ hours. How long would one worker, working alone, need to complete the job?
2
Fence Painting
Alex can paint a fence in $5$ hours, Jordan in $7$ hours. How long will it take them if they work together?
3
Think About This
A machine can complete a job in $3$ hours, but it breaks down after half the job is done. A second identical machine is then used to finish the rest. How much longer will it take?
4
Worker A can finish a job in $4$ hours and Worker B in $6$ hours. How long do they need together?
