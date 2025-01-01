Understanding Word Problems Involving the Mean of a Data Set
To find the mean of a data set, add all the numbers together and then divide by the count of numbers. For example, given the values 4, 8, and 12, you compute 4 + 8 + 12 = 24 and then divide by 3 to get a mean of 8. The mean gives a central value that balances all data points. When you add another value, you include it in the sum and divide by the new total count, so the mean can shift up or down depending on that new number. Be careful with outliers, since a single very large or very small value can pull the mean away from the rest of the data.
Teenager Scenario
Kalief needs an average score of $90$ to get an A in History. His scores so far are $80$, $85$, $88$, and $95$. Assuming extra-credit opportunities allow scores above 100, what score must he get on the fifth test?
Think About This
The mean of a data set is $15$ when the numbers are $4$, $8$, $20$, $25$, $32$, and $x$. Find $x$.
If $x$ is added to the data set $3$, $7$, $10$, $15$, and the new mean is $10$, what is $x$?
