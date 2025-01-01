Skip to main content
Word Problems: Inverse Variation

Understanding Word Problems: Inverse Variation

Beginner Explanation

In inverse variation, one quantity increases as the other decreases, following $y = \frac{k}{x}$. For example, if x doubles, y halves.
If $xy = 24$ and $x = 6$, what is $y$?

A car travels a fixed distance. If the speed is $60 \, \text{km/h}$ and takes $2$ hours, how long will it take at $80 \, \text{km/h}$?
If $x · y = 50$ and $x$ is increased to $10$, what happens to $y$?

The pressure $P$ and volume $V$ of gas are inversely proportional. If $P = 30$ and $V = 240$, find $P$ when $V = 160$.

