Understanding Word Problems: Inverse Variation
In inverse variation, one quantity increases as the other decreases, following $y = \frac{k}{x}$. For example, if x doubles, y halves.
Practice Problems
1
If $xy = 24$ and $x = 6$, what is $y$?
2
Teenager Scenario
A car travels a fixed distance. If the speed is $60 \, \text{km/h}$ and takes $2$ hours, how long will it take at $80 \, \text{km/h}$?
3
Think About This
If $x · y = 50$ and $x$ is increased to $10$, what happens to $y$?
4
The pressure $P$ and volume $V$ of gas are inversely proportional. If $P = 30$ and $V = 240$, find $P$ when $V = 160$.
Recap
