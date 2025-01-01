Understanding Measurement: Weight and Mass
Weight is how heavy something is and is measured in pounds or ounces. Mass is the amount of stuff in something, measured in grams or kilograms. These are part of the metric system and customary systems.
Practice Problems
How many ounces are in a pound?
Imagine you are on Mars where gravity is different. Your weight will change, but your mass remains the same.
If a bottle of water has a mass of $1 \text{ kg}$, what is its weight on Earth?
If an object has a mass of $50 \text{ kg}$, what is its weight on a planet with $g = 15 \text{ m/s}^2$?
