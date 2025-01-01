Skip to main content
Master

Measurement: Weight and Mass

Master measurement: weight and mass with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Measurement: Weight and Mass

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Weight is how heavy something is and is measured in pounds or ounces. Mass is the amount of stuff in something, measured in grams or kilograms. These are part of the metric system and customary systems.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

How many ounces are in a pound?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are on Mars where gravity is different. Your weight will change, but your mass remains the same.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a bottle of water has a mass of $1 \text{ kg}$, what is its weight on Earth?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If an object has a mass of $50 \text{ kg}$, what is its weight on a planet with $g = 15 \text{ m/s}^2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.