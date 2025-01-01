Skip to main content
The Vertical Line Test

Understanding The Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test checks if a graph is a function by ensuring no vertical line intersects the graph more than once.
Which graph passes the vertical line test?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine plotting your daily study hours over a week. Does your graph pass the vertical line test?
Think About This

Consider a graph of your favorite music streaming over time. How would you determine if it passes the vertical line test?

Which of the following graphs represents a function?

