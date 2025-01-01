Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - <a href="transformation-of-graphs-using-matrices-translation">Translation</a>

Skip to main content
Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Translation

Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - Translation

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A translation shifts every point of a graph by adding a constant vector (a, b). For any point (x, y), the new position is (x + a, y + b). This moves the graph horizontally by a units and vertically by b units without changing its shape.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the new position of a point $(x, y)$ after translating 3 units right and 4 units up?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a game where a character moves $5$ units to the left and $2$ units up after a power-up.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What happens to the triangle vertices $T(2, -1)$, $R(4, 3)$, $I(-3, -2)$ when translated $5$ units left and $2$ units up?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Determine the effect of a translation matrix $\begin{pmatrix} 1 & 0 & -6 \\ 0 & 1 & 8 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \end{pmatrix}$ on point $(x, y)$.

Recap

