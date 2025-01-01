Understanding Transformation of Graphs Using Matrices - <a href="transformation-of-graphs-using-matrices-translation">Translation</a>
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A translation shifts every point of a graph by adding a constant vector (a, b). For any point (x, y), the new position is (x + a, y + b). This moves the graph horizontally by a units and vertically by b units without changing its shape.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a game where a character moves $5$ units to the left and $2$ units up after a power-up.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What happens to the triangle vertices $T(2, -1)$, $R(4, 3)$, $I(-3, -2)$ when translated $5$ units left and $2$ units up?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Determine the effect of a translation matrix $\begin{pmatrix} 1 & 0 & -6 \\ 0 & 1 & 8 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \end{pmatrix}$ on point $(x, y)$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.