Understanding Taylor Series
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A simple explanation involves approximating functions using derivatives at a point: $f(x) \approx f(a) + f'(a)(x-a)$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the first term of the Taylor series for $e^x$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A rollercoaster uses a function to calculate speed: $f(x)$. Use a Taylor series to approximate speed at $x = 1$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given a function $f(x) = \cos(x)$, find the Taylor series expansion centered at $x = 0$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the third derivative term in the Taylor series for $\sin(x)$ centered at $x = 0$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.