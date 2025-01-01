The Sum-to-Product and Product-to-Sum Identities

The sum-to-product identities allow us to transform expressions like $\sin(u) + \sin(v)$ into product forms such as $2 \sin(\frac{u+v}{2}) \cos(\frac{u-v}{2})$ .

These transformations are useful in integration and simplifying equations.

Product-to-sum identities can transform products of trigonometric functions into sums or differences.

Sum-to-product identities involve rewriting the sum or difference of sines and cosines.

Using these identities can simplify complex trigonometric expressions.

Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

$2$ is a constant multiplier in these identities

Why It Works

These identities are derived from the angle addition formulas and help simplify expressions by reducing the number of elements.