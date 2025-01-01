Understanding Sum and Difference of Cubes
A sum of cubes x^3 + y^3 factors as (x+y)(x^2 - xy + y^2). For example, 8x^3 + 27 = (2x + 3)(4x^2 - 6x + 9).
What is the factored form of $8x^3 + 27$?
You have a cubic block of side a and a smaller cube of side b. Express the volume difference between the two cubes using the difference of cubes formula a^3 - b^3 = (a-b)(a^2 + ab + b^2).
Determine the factors of $64y^3 - 1$ using the difference of cubes.
What is the factored form of $27p^3 + q^3$?
