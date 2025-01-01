Skip to main content
Stem-and-Leaf Plots

Master stem-and-leaf plots with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Stem-and-Leaf Plots

Beginner Explanation

A stem-and-leaf plot splits each data value into a 'stem' (all but the last digit) and a 'leaf' (the last digit). For example, the value 34 is represented as stem 3 and leaf 4. We list each stem and its leaves to organize the data visually.
What is the mode in the stem-and-leaf plot: Stem 1 | 2 5 5 7?

Teenager Scenario

You collected scores from your classmates' math test: 78, 82, 84, 84, 91. Create a stem-and-leaf plot.
Think About This

Can you determine the median of the following data set represented in a stem-and-leaf plot: Stem 4 | 1 3 5 5 8?

Which data set matches this stem-and-leaf plot: Stem 2 | 0 1 3 5 5 8?

