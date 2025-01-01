Skip to main content
Master

Place Value

Master place value with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Place Value

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In the number $96,548,327$, the value of each digit depends on its position.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the value of the digit $8$ in the number $96,548,327$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $5,678$ points in a game, what does the digit $6$ represent?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the number $123,456$. What is the sum of the values of all its digits?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In the number $9,876,543$, which digit represents $800,000$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

