Understanding Place Value
In the number $96,548,327$, the value of each digit depends on its position.
1
What is the value of the digit $8$ in the number $96,548,327$?
2
Teenager Scenario
If you have $5,678$ points in a game, what does the digit $6$ represent?
3
Think About This
Consider the number $123,456$. What is the sum of the values of all its digits?
4
In the number $9,876,543$, which digit represents $800,000$?
