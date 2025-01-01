Key Definition In a decimal number system, each place value is $10$ times the place value to its right and $\frac{1}{10}$ of the place value to its left.

Important Notes • The ones place is the first digit on the right

• Every digit represents a power of $10$

• Values increase by a factor of $10$

• Understanding place value is essential for performing arithmetic

• Place value helps in reading large numbers easily

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ represents multiplication $\div$ represents division Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The positional notation allows us to simplify complex numbers by expressing them as sums of powers of $10$ .