Side-Side-Side Similarity

Understanding Side-Side-Side Similarity

SSS similarity states that two triangles are similar if their corresponding sides are in proportion. For example, if triangle ABC and triangle DEF satisfy $AB/DE = BC/EF = CA/FD$, then the triangles have equal corresponding angles and are similar.
Which of the following pairs of triangles are similar by SSS Similarity if $\frac{a}{a'} = \frac{b}{b'} = \frac{c}{c'}$?

Consider two triangles ABC and DEF in a park. Triangle ABC has side lengths AB = 3, BC = 4, and CA = 5. Triangle DEF has side lengths DE = 6, EF = 8, and FD = 10. Determine whether these triangles are similar by SSS.
Determine the similarity of two triangles with sides $x, y, z$ and $2x, 2y, 2z$.

Identify the pair of triangles that are similar by SSS with sides in ratio $\frac{a}{b} = \frac{c}{d} = \frac{e}{f}$.

