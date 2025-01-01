Skip to main content
Master

Square of a Binomial

Master square of a binomial with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Square of a Binomial

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $(a+b)^2$ results in $a^2 + 2ab + b^2$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Expand $(x+3)^2$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A square garden with a side length of $(x+4)$ meters. What is the area?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that $(2x-5)^2$ is equal to $4x^2 - 20x + 25$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is the expansion of $(3p - 2q^2)^2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.