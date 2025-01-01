Square of a Binomial

Which of the following is the expansion of $(3p - 2q^2)^2$ ?

A $9p^2 - 12pq^2 + 4q^4$ B $9p^2 + 12pq^2 + 4q^4$ C $9p^2 - 6pq^2 + 2q^4$ D $9p^2 + 6pq^2 + 2q^4$