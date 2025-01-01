Understanding Solving Two Step Linear Inequalities
For example, to solve $2x + 1 < 7$: first subtract 1 from both sides to get $2x < 6$, then divide both sides by 2 to get $x < 3$.
Solve $2x + 1 < 7$
Teenager Scenario
You have $2x + 3 < 11$ dollars to spend. How much can you spend per item?
If $-4x + 5 \geq 1$, what is the range for $x$?
Solve $5x - 3 \geq 2x + 6$
