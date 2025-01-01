Skip to main content
Master

Solving Two Step Linear Inequalities

Master solving two step linear inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Two Step Linear Inequalities

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

For example, to solve $2x + 1 < 7$: first subtract 1 from both sides to get $2x < 6$, then divide both sides by 2 to get $x < 3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve $2x + 1 < 7$

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $2x + 3 < 11$ dollars to spend. How much can you spend per item?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $-4x + 5 \geq 1$, what is the range for $x$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $5x - 3 \geq 2x + 6$

Recap

