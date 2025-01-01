Understanding Solving Two-Step Linear Equations with Fractions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
To solve $\tfrac{1}{2}x + 3 = 5$, first subtract 3 from both sides: $\tfrac{1}{2}x = 2$. Then multiply both sides by 2: $x = 4$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Solve $\tfrac{1}{2}x + 3 = 5$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a cake. After eating the same fraction $x$ each day for two days, only $\frac{1}{4}$ remains. What fraction $x$ of the cake is eaten each day?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\frac{1}{2}x + \frac{3}{5} = 4$, what is $x$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $\frac{2}{3}x + \frac{5}{6} = 10$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.