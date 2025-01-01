Skip to main content
Solving Two-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Master solving two-step linear equations with fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Two-Step Linear Equations with Fractions

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To solve $\tfrac{1}{2}x + 3 = 5$, first subtract 3 from both sides: $\tfrac{1}{2}x = 2$. Then multiply both sides by 2: $x = 4$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Solve $\tfrac{1}{2}x + 3 = 5$

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a cake. After eating the same fraction $x$ each day for two days, only $\frac{1}{4}$ remains. What fraction $x$ of the cake is eaten each day?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{1}{2}x + \frac{3}{5} = 4$, what is $x$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Solve $\frac{2}{3}x + \frac{5}{6} = 10$

Recap

Watch & Learn

