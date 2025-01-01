Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Graphing

Beginner Explanation

When solving by graphing, rewrite each equation in slope-intercept form $y = mx + b$ . Identify the slope $m$ and y-intercept $b$ for each line. On a coordinate plane, plot the y-intercept point at $(0, b)$ , then use the slope $m$ to locate a second point (rise over run). Draw the line through these points. Repeat for the second equation. The point where the two lines cross is the solution $(x, y)$ .