Skip to main content
Master

Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Graphing

Master solving systems of linear equations using graphing with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Graphing

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When solving by graphing, rewrite each equation in slope-intercept form $y = mx + b$. Identify the slope $m$ and y-intercept $b$ for each line. On a coordinate plane, plot the y-intercept point at $(0, b)$, then use the slope $m$ to locate a second point (rise over run). Draw the line through these points. Repeat for the second equation. The point where the two lines cross is the solution $(x, y)$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the slope of the line given by $y = 0.5x + 2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are plotting the growth of savings over time, represented by $y = 0.5x + 2$. What does the slope represent?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the equation $y = -2x - 3$. What does the y-intercept represent?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Where do the lines $y = 0.5x + 2$ and $y = -2x - 3$ intersect?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.