Understanding Solving Systems of Linear Equations using Graphing
Beginner
When solving by graphing, rewrite each equation in slope-intercept form $y = mx + b$. Identify the slope $m$ and y-intercept $b$ for each line. On a coordinate plane, plot the y-intercept point at $(0, b)$, then use the slope $m$ to locate a second point (rise over run). Draw the line through these points. Repeat for the second equation. The point where the two lines cross is the solution $(x, y)$.
1
Beginner
What is the slope of the line given by $y = 0.5x + 2$?
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are plotting the growth of savings over time, represented by $y = 0.5x + 2$. What does the slope represent?
3
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the equation $y = -2x - 3$. What does the y-intercept represent?
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
Where do the lines $y = 0.5x + 2$ and $y = -2x - 3$ intersect?
