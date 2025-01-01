Understanding Solving Rational Equations
Start with an equation like $\\frac{x}{2}=\\frac{3}{4}$. Multiply both sides by 4 (the common denominator) to get $4\\left(\\frac{x}{2}\\right)=4\\left(\\frac{3}{4}\\right)$, which simplifies to $2x=3$, then $x=\\tfrac{3}{2}$.
Solve $\\frac{x}{2}=\\frac{3}{4}$.
Teenager Scenario
You and a friend each eat $\\tfrac{1}{4}$ of a pizza. How much of the pizza remains uneaten?
Think About This
For $\\frac{1}{x}+\\frac{1}{y}=\\frac{1}{z}$, manipulate the equation to express $z$ in terms of $x$ and $y$.
Solve $\\frac{x+2}{x-3}=\\frac{x-1}{x+4}$. (Remember to check for extraneous solutions.)
