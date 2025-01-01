Solving Rational Equations

Always check your final answers against those domain restrictions to rule out extraneous solutions.

Identify domain restrictions (values that make any denominator zero) before you start solving.

A rational expression is a ratio of two polynomials; its denominator must never be zero.

Write each step clearly and keep track of restrictions so you can reject extraneous roots later.

Why It Works

Multiplying both sides of a rational equation by the least common denominator removes fractions, turning the problem into a familiar polynomial equation. Checking solutions against the original denominators ensures those solutions are valid.