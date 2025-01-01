Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Inequalities
concept.
Simple explanation with basic formulas such as $n + 8 < 10$.
Beginner
Solve $n + 8 < 10$. What is $n$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager wants to buy a game that costs less than $\$50$. If they have $\$10$, how much more do they need?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $-3y \geq 15$, find $y$.
Advanced
Solve the inequality $4x - 7 > 5$. What is $x$?
