Skip to main content
Master

Solving One-Step Linear Inequalities

Master solving one-step linear inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving One-Step Linear Inequalities

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with basic formulas such as $n + 8 < 10$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Solve $n + 8 < 10$. What is $n$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager wants to buy a game that costs less than $\$50$. If they have $\$10$, how much more do they need?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $-3y \geq 15$, find $y$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve the inequality $4x - 7 > 5$. What is $x$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.