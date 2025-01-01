Understanding Solving Equations: Basic
Simple explanation with $x - 5 = 10$ becomes $x = 15$
1
Solve $15 - x = 12$
2
Teenager Scenario
You have $7x$ dollars and after spending $49$ you have $0$ dollars left. Find $x$.
3
Think About This
Solve the equation $4n - 5 = 15$
4
Solve $3(x - 2) = 9$
