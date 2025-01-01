Skip to main content
Solving Equations: Basic

Master solving equations: basic with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Equations: Basic

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $x - 5 = 10$ becomes $x = 15$
Solve $15 - x = 12$

Teenager Scenario

You have $7x$ dollars and after spending $49$ you have $0$ dollars left. Find $x$.
Think About This

Solve the equation $4n - 5 = 15$

Solve $3(x - 2) = 9$

