Slant Height of a Pyramid

Master slant height of a pyramid with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Slant Height of a Pyramid

The slant height is the distance from the apex to the midpoint of a base side. It is used in the lateral surface area formula: A_l = (1/2) b l.
1

Beginner

What is the slant height when the height of the pyramid is $5$ and the base side is $6$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a pyramid-shaped tent with a height of $7$ feet and a base side of $8$ feet. Calculate the slant height.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a pyramid's slant height is $10$ and its height is $8$, what is the length of the base side?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

For a pyramid with a slant height of $13$, a height of $12$, and a base side of $b$, what is $b$?

