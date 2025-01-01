Skip to main content
Simplifying Radical Expressions Involving Products

Master simplifying radical expressions involving products with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

To simplify radical products, multiply under one radical. For example, $\sqrt{2} \times \sqrt{8} = \sqrt{16} = 4$.
What is $\sqrt{16} \times \sqrt{25}$?

You are building a square garden with an area of $100 \text{ square meters}$. What is the length of one side?
Simplify $\sqrt{50} + \sqrt{2}$ and explain why it cannot be simplified further.

Simplify $(\sqrt{3} + 1)^2$.

