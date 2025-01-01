Understanding Simplifying Radical Expressions Involving Products
To simplify radical products, multiply under one radical. For example, $\sqrt{2} \times \sqrt{8} = \sqrt{16} = 4$.
What is $\sqrt{16} \times \sqrt{25}$?
You are building a square garden with an area of $100 \text{ square meters}$. What is the length of one side?
Simplify $\sqrt{50} + \sqrt{2}$ and explain why it cannot be simplified further.
Simplify $(\sqrt{3} + 1)^2$.
