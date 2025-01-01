Understanding Simplifying Radical Expressions
1
Beginner
Simplify the expression $\sqrt{36}$
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager measures a square garden with an area of $64 \text{ square meters}$. What is the length of one side?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\sqrt{x} = 5$, what is $x$?
4
Advanced
Simplify the expression $\sqrt{50}$
