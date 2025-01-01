Key Definition Simple interest is calculated using $I = p r t$ where $I$ is the interest, $p$ is the principal, $r$ is the rate, and $t$ is the time.

Important Notes • Simple interest is calculated only on the principal amount.

• The formula $I = p r t$ is used for simple interest.

• Ensure the rate $r$ is in decimal form.

• Time $t$ should be consistent with the rate period.

• Simple interest does not compound over time.

Mathematical Notation $I = p r t$ is the formula for simple interest $p$ represents the principal amount $r$ is the annual interest rate in decimal form $t$ stands for time in years Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Simple interest is straightforward because it calculates interest only on the original amount, $p$ , without considering any interest that may have been added previously.