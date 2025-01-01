Skip to main content
Simple Interest

Master simple interest with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Simple Interest

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $I = p r t$ where interest is calculated on the principal only.
Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the simple interest on a principal of $1000 at a rate of 5% per annum after 3 years?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Alex wants to save money for a new bike. They deposit $500 in a savings account that offers 4% interest per annum. How much interest will Alex earn in 2 years?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a loan of $2000 is taken at an interest rate of 6% per annum, how much total amount will be paid after 5 years, including the interest?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A bank offers two different savings accounts. Account A offers 4% simple interest per annum, and Account B offers 3% compound interest per annum. If you deposit $1000 in each, which account gives more interest after 3 years?

