Scale Drawings

A scale drawing is a representation where each measurement is proportional to the actual object by a constant called the scale factor. If the scale is $1 : n$, then 1 unit on the drawing equals n units in reality. For example, on a map with scale $1 : 1000$, 1 cm on the map represents 1000 cm, or 10 m, in real life.
In a scale drawing with a scale factor of $1 : 100$, a distance of $4 \text{ cm}$ on the drawing represents how many meters in reality?
Teenager Scenario
You want to create a model of a park using a scale factor of $1 : 500$. If the actual distance between the entrance and the lake is $1000 \text{ m}$, what is the distance on your model?
A model of a stadium uses a scale factor of $1 : 2000$. If the model length of the stadium is $3 \text{ cm}$, find the actual length.
An enlarged scale drawing of an electronic chip has dimensions of $8 \text{ cm} \times 4 \text{ cm}$. The actual chip is $2 \text{ mm} \times 1 \text{ mm}$. What is the scale factor?
