Understanding Representing Systems of Linear Equations using Matrices
To form the coefficient matrix, extract the coefficients of each variable from each equation and arrange them in a rectangular grid. To form the constant matrix, list the constants in a column. Then form the augmented matrix by placing a vertical bar between the coefficient columns and the constants. For example, from 2x + 3y = 5 and 4x − y = 1, we get coefficient matrix $\begin{bmatrix}2 & 3\\4 & -1\end{bmatrix}$, constant matrix $\begin{bmatrix}5\\1\end{bmatrix}$, and augmented matrix $\left[\begin{array}{cc|c}2 & 3 & 5\\4 & -1 & 1\end{array}\right]$.
Which of the following represents the system of equations $2x + 3y = 7$ and $4x - 5y = 3$ in matrix form?
Imagine you are organizing a school event and need to solve for the number of adult and student tickets sold, represented by the equations $3a + 2s = 100$ and $5a + 7s = 200$.
Consider a system of equations that needs to be solved using matrices: $x + y = 4$ and $2x - y = 1$. How would you represent this system in matrix form and what steps would you take to solve it?
Given the system of equations $3x + 4y - z = 7$, $2x - 3y + 2z = -5$, and $x + y + z = 6$, which matrix represents the coefficients of this system?
