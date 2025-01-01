Skip to main content
Master

Representing Systems of Linear Equations using Matrices

Master representing systems of linear equations using matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Representing Systems of Linear Equations using Matrices

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To form the coefficient matrix, extract the coefficients of each variable from each equation and arrange them in a rectangular grid. To form the constant matrix, list the constants in a column. Then form the augmented matrix by placing a vertical bar between the coefficient columns and the constants. For example, from 2x + 3y = 5 and 4x − y = 1, we get coefficient matrix $\begin{bmatrix}2 & 3\\4 & -1\end{bmatrix}$, constant matrix $\begin{bmatrix}5\\1\end{bmatrix}$, and augmented matrix $\left[\begin{array}{cc|c}2 & 3 & 5\\4 & -1 & 1\end{array}\right]$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following represents the system of equations $2x + 3y = 7$ and $4x - 5y = 3$ in matrix form?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are organizing a school event and need to solve for the number of adult and student tickets sold, represented by the equations $3a + 2s = 100$ and $5a + 7s = 200$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a system of equations that needs to be solved using matrices: $x + y = 4$ and $2x - y = 1$. How would you represent this system in matrix form and what steps would you take to solve it?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given the system of equations $3x + 4y - z = 7$, $2x - 3y + 2z = -5$, and $x + y + z = 6$, which matrix represents the coefficients of this system?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.