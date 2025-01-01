Understanding Reference Angle
A reference angle is the smallest angle that a given angle makes with the x-axis. It's always positive and less than $90^\circ$.
What is the reference angle for $150^\circ$?
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp makes an angle of $225^\circ$ with the ground. Find the reference angle.
Think About This
What is the reference angle for $300^\circ$?
Find the reference angle for $13\pi/12$.
