Understanding Rationalizing the Denominator
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simplify radicals in denominators using conjugates, such as $\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}$ becoming $\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the result of rationalizing $\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If a skateboard ramp has a slope described by $\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}$, how can you express this slope without a radical in the denominator?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Rationalize the denominator of $\frac{2}{\sqrt{5} + 1}$ and simplify.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Rationalize and simplify $\frac{1}{\sqrt{6} - \sqrt{2}}$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.