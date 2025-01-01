Skip to main content
Rationalizing the Denominator

Master rationalizing the denominator with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rationalizing the Denominator

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simplify radicals in denominators using conjugates, such as $\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}$ becoming $\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the result of rationalizing $\frac{1}{\sqrt{3}}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a skateboard ramp has a slope described by $\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}}$, how can you express this slope without a radical in the denominator?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Rationalize the denominator of $\frac{2}{\sqrt{5} + 1}$ and simplify.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Rationalize and simplify $\frac{1}{\sqrt{6} - \sqrt{2}}$.

Recap

Watch & Learn

