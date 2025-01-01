Understanding Rate-Time-Distance Problems
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $R \times T = D$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You are biking to a friend's house. If you bike at $15$ miles per hour and it takes $1.5$ hours to get there, how far is your friend's house?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
You are planning a road trip. If you know the distance is $300$ miles and you can drive at $60$ miles per hour, how much time should you plan for the trip?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
A car travels a certain distance at a speed of $80$ km/h and returns at $100$ km/h. If the total journey takes $4.5$ hours, what is the distance one way?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.