Rate-Time-Distance Problems

Master rate-time-distance problems with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rate-Time-Distance Problems

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $R \times T = D$
If you travel at a rate of $60$ miles per hour for $2$ hours, what distance do you cover?

Teenager Scenario

You are biking to a friend's house. If you bike at $15$ miles per hour and it takes $1.5$ hours to get there, how far is your friend's house?
Think About This

You are planning a road trip. If you know the distance is $300$ miles and you can drive at $60$ miles per hour, how much time should you plan for the trip?

A car travels a certain distance at a speed of $80$ km/h and returns at $100$ km/h. If the total journey takes $4.5$ hours, what is the distance one way?

