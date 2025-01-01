Key Definition The rate of change is defined as $\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}$ , where $\Delta y$ is the change in $y$ and $\Delta x$ is the change in $x$ .

Important Notes • Rate of change can be positive, negative, or zero.

• A positive rate of change indicates increasing values.

• A negative rate of change indicates decreasing values.

• A zero rate of change indicates constant values.

• Graphically, a positive rate means an upward slope.

Mathematical Notation $\Delta$ represents change $\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}$ is the rate of change formula $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Understanding rate of change helps in analyzing how quantities vary with respect to each other using $\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}$ .