Master

Rate of Change

Master rate of change with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rate of Change

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The rate of change is how fast something changes, calculated as $\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the rate of change if $\Delta y = 200$ and $\Delta x = 5$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Tree Growth Scenario

A tree grows $10$ feet in $2$ years.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

A car travels $120$ miles in $3$ hours. What is the speed?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the rate of change is $\frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x} = -3$, what does this imply?

Recap

