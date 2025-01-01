Understanding Proportional Relationships
Beginner Explanation
A simple relationship where $y = kx$, and $k$ is a constant representing the rate of change between y and x.
What is $y$ when $x = 12$ and $k = \frac{1}{3}$?
Teenager Scenario
A car travels at a constant speed. If it covers $24$ miles in $3$ hours, find the speed in miles per hour.
Think About This
If $y = 30$ when $x = 6$, what is $y$ when $x = 100$?
