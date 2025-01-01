Skip to main content
Master

Proportional Relationships

Master proportional relationships with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Proportional Relationships

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A simple relationship where $y = kx$, and $k$ is a constant representing the rate of change between y and x.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $y$ when $x = 12$ and $k = \frac{1}{3}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A car travels at a constant speed. If it covers $24$ miles in $3$ hours, find the speed in miles per hour.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $y = 30$ when $x = 6$, what is $y$ when $x = 100$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $y = kx$, find k if $y = 45$ and $x = 9$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.