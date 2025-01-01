Skip to main content
Principal Value of a Square Root

Understanding Principal Value of a Square Root

Beginner Explanation

The principal square root of a non-negative number $b$ is the non-negative number that squares to $b$; for example, $\sqrt{9}$ = $3$ because $3^2 = 9$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the principal square root of $49$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is designed with a height of $9$ feet. Find the principal square root of the height.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If the area of a square is $64$ square units, what is the side length?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the principal square root of $0.25$?

