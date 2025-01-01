Key Definition The imaginary unit $i$ is defined as $\sqrt{-1}$ . The powers of $i$ repeat every four: $i^1 = i$ , $i^2 = -1$ , $i^3 = -i$ , $i^4 = 1$ .

Important Notes • The powers of $i$ repeat every four cycles.

• $i^2 = -1$ is a fundamental property.

• $i^3 = -i$ shows how powers build on each other.

• $i^4 = 1$ resets the cycle.

• Use the cycle to simplify powers of $i$ .

Mathematical Notation $i$ is the imaginary unit $\sqrt{-1}$ is the definition of $i$ is the definition of square root of $i^2 = -1$ represents the square of $i$ $i^3 = -i$ is $i$ cubed $i^4 = 1$ resets to one Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The pattern of powers of $i$ simplifies calculations with complex numbers by repeating every four powers, which helps in reducing higher powers of $i$ to basic values.