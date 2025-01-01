Skip to main content
Master

Powers of i

Master powers of i with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Powers of i

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with the basic cycle: $i^1 = i$, $i^2 = -1$, $i^3 = -i$, $i^4 = 1$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $i^3$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are coding a game that needs to calculate $i^6$ for special effects. How would you simplify this?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find a pattern in the powers of $i$ to predict $i^{100}$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $i^{23}$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

