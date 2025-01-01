Understanding Power of a Quotient Property
Simple explanation with $(\frac{a}{b})^c = \frac{a^c}{b^c}$
Beginner
Simplify $\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2$
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^3$ of a chocolate bar. What fraction of the bar is that?
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^2 = \frac{9}{16}$, find possible positive values for $a$ and $b$.
Advanced
Evaluate $\left(\frac{x^2}{y^3}\right)^4$
