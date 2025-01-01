Key Definition For any real numbers $a$ , $b$ , and $c$ (as long as $b

eq 0$ ), the power of a quotient property states: $(\frac{a}{b})^c = \frac{a^c}{b^c}$

Important Notes • This property is similar to the power of a product property

• Ensure the base denominator $b$ is not zero.

• Applies to any real numbers $a$ and $c$ (with $b

eq 0$ ); negative bases with non-integer exponents are not real.

• Helps simplify expressions with exponents.

• Commonly used in algebra and calculus.

Mathematical Notation $\frac{a}{b}$ is a fraction with numerator $a$ and denominator $b$ Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works When you raise a quotient to an exponent, you multiply the quotient by itself $c$ times: $(a/b)^c = (a/b)\times(a/b)\times\dots\times(a/b)$ . Multiplying the numerators and denominators separately yields $a^c/b^c$ .