Skip to main content
Master

Power of a Quotient Property

Master power of a quotient property with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Power of a Quotient Property

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $(\frac{a}{b})^c = \frac{a^c}{b^c}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Simplify $\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^3$ of a chocolate bar. What fraction of the bar is that?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^2 = \frac{9}{16}$, find possible positive values for $a$ and $b$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Evaluate $\left(\frac{x^2}{y^3}\right)^4$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.