Understanding Polar Form of a Complex Number
Simple explanation with $r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}$ and $\theta = \tan^{-1}(\frac{y}{x})$
Imagine you're plotting a point in a video game scenario using polar coordinates. The point is $7\angle 45^\circ$. What are the Cartesian coordinates (x, y) of this point?
If a complex number is given in polar form as $8\angle 120^\circ$, what is its Cartesian form?
