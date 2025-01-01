Polar Form of a Complex Number

Important Notes

• In polar form, $r$ is the distance from the origin.

• The angle $\theta$ is measured from the positive x-axis.

• Convert from Cartesian to polar using $r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}$ and $\theta = \mathrm{Arg}(x + yi) = \tan^{-1}(\frac{y}{x})$ (with quadrant adjustment).

• Complex numbers can be represented graphically.