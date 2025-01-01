Skip to main content
Polar Form of a Complex Number

Master polar form of a complex number with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Polar Form of a Complex Number

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}$ and $\theta = \tan^{-1}(\frac{y}{x})$
What is the polar form of the complex number $3 + 4i$?

Imagine you're plotting a point in a video game scenario using polar coordinates. The point is $7\angle 45^\circ$. What are the Cartesian coordinates (x, y) of this point?
If a complex number is given in polar form as $8\angle 120^\circ$, what is its Cartesian form?

Convert the complex number $-1 + i\sqrt{3}$ into polar form.

