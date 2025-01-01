Skip to main content
Polar Coordinates

Master polar coordinates with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Polar Coordinates

In polar coordinates, a point is described by $(r, \theta)$ where $r$ tells you how far to go from the origin and $\theta$ tells you which direction to go measured from the positive x-axis.
Convert the polar coordinates $(5, 45^\\circ)$ to Cartesian coordinates.

Imagine you are plotting a point on a radar screen at $r = 10$ and $\theta = 30^\\circ$. Convert this to Cartesian coordinates to find the exact position.
Given a point $(-3, 3)$ in Cartesian coordinates, find its polar coordinates.

Convert the Cartesian coordinates $(-4, 4\sqrt{3})$ to polar coordinates.

