Master

Pascal's (Zhu Shijie's) Triangle

Master pascal's (zhu shijie's) triangle

Understanding Pascal's (Zhu Shijie's) Triangle

Pascal's Triangle starts with a single 1 at the top. Each new row begins and ends with 1, and every interior number is the sum of the two numbers directly above it from the previous row. This simple rule creates the familiar triangular array.
Quick Quiz

What is the sum of the elements in the 4th row of Pascal's Triangle?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine having a bag with different colored marbles. How many ways can you choose 3 marbles out of 7?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If you sum the entries along each shallow diagonal of Pascal's Triangle up to the 10th row, which famous sequence do you obtain?

Challenge Quiz

Which of the following represents the 5th term in the expansion of $(x + y)^6$?

