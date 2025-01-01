Understanding Pascal's (Zhu Shijie's) Triangle
Pascal's Triangle starts with a single 1 at the top. Each new row begins and ends with 1, and every interior number is the sum of the two numbers directly above it from the previous row. This simple rule creates the familiar triangular array.
What is the sum of the elements in the 4th row of Pascal's Triangle?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine having a bag with different colored marbles. How many ways can you choose 3 marbles out of 7?
Think About This
If you sum the entries along each shallow diagonal of Pascal's Triangle up to the 10th row, which famous sequence do you obtain?
Which of the following represents the 5th term in the expansion of $(x + y)^6$?
