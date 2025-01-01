Understanding Parts of an Expression
An expression like $2x + 4$ consists of terms, coefficients, and constants.
Identify the coefficient in the term $7x$.
Teenager Scenario
You earn $5x$ dollars per hour babysitting and $10y$ dollars mowing lawns, where x is the number of hours spent babysitting and y is the number of hours spent mowing lawns. Write an expression for your total earnings.
Think About This
Simplify the expression $3x + 5 - 2x + 7$.
Which of the following is the common factor of the two terms in the expression $3x(x + 4) + 2(x + 4)$?
