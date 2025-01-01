Skip to main content
Parts of an Expression

Understanding Parts of an Expression

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

An expression like $2x + 4$ consists of terms, coefficients, and constants.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Identify the coefficient in the term $7x$.

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You earn $5x$ dollars per hour babysitting and $10y$ dollars mowing lawns, where x is the number of hours spent babysitting and y is the number of hours spent mowing lawns. Write an expression for your total earnings.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Simplify the expression $3x + 5 - 2x + 7$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following is the common factor of the two terms in the expression $3x(x + 4) + 2(x + 4)$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

