Understanding Transformation of Function
A horizontal shift moves every point of y = x^2 left or right. For example, y = (x - 3)^2 shifts the graph 3 units to the right. (See the reference graph in the assets.)
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the transformation of $y = x^2$ when shifted 3 units to the right?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine adjusting the graph of a skateboard ramp described by $y = x^2$ by moving it 2 units up.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Describe the transformation of $y = -x^2 + 4$.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the transformation of $y = x^2$ to $y = -2(x + 1)^2 - 3$?
