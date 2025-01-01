Skip to main content
Transformation of Function

Understanding Transformation of Function

Beginner Explanation

A horizontal shift moves every point of y = x^2 left or right. For example, y = (x - 3)^2 shifts the graph 3 units to the right. (See the reference graph in the assets.)
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the transformation of $y = x^2$ when shifted 3 units to the right?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine adjusting the graph of a skateboard ramp described by $y = x^2$ by moving it 2 units up.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Describe the transformation of $y = -x^2 + 4$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the transformation of $y = x^2$ to $y = -2(x + 1)^2 - 3$?

