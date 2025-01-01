Understanding Parallel Lines and Proportionality
When parallel lines intersect two transversals, they divide them proportionally. For example, if segments on one transversal are a and b and on the other are c and d, then $\frac{a}{b} = \frac{c}{d}$.
If $\frac{8}{6} = \frac{10}{x}$, what is $x$?
In a city, parallel streets cut through two avenues. If the distance between intersections on one avenue is $5 \text{ meters}$ and $7 \text{ meters}$, and the other avenue is cut into segments of $10 \text{ meters}$ and $x$, find $x$.
Given that $\frac{AB}{BC} = \frac{DE}{EF}$ where $AB = 3\text{ cm}$, $BC = 4\text{ cm}$, and $DE = 9\text{ cm}$, find the length $EF$.
If three parallel lines intersect two transversals and $\frac{GH}{HJ} = \frac{KL}{LM}$, what is $HJ$ if $GH = 12$, $KL = 15$, and $LM = 20$?
