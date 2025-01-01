Skip to main content
Parallel Lines and Proportionality

Understanding Parallel Lines and Proportionality

When parallel lines intersect two transversals, they divide them proportionally. For example, if segments on one transversal are a and b and on the other are c and d, then $\frac{a}{b} = \frac{c}{d}$.
If $\frac{8}{6} = \frac{10}{x}$, what is $x$?

Teenager Scenario

In a city, parallel streets cut through two avenues. If the distance between intersections on one avenue is $5 \text{ meters}$ and $7 \text{ meters}$, and the other avenue is cut into segments of $10 \text{ meters}$ and $x$, find $x$.
Given that $\frac{AB}{BC} = \frac{DE}{EF}$ where $AB = 3\text{ cm}$, $BC = 4\text{ cm}$, and $DE = 9\text{ cm}$, find the length $EF$.

If three parallel lines intersect two transversals and $\frac{GH}{HJ} = \frac{KL}{LM}$, what is $HJ$ if $GH = 12$, $KL = 15$, and $LM = 20$?

