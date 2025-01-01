Understanding Parabolas as Conic Sections

A parabola is a curve with a U-shaped graph, described by the equation $y = ax^2 + bx + c$.
You are designing a skate ramp with a parabolic shape. The ramp follows the equation $y = 2x^2$. Find the focus.
Identify the vertex of the parabola $(x-3)^2 = 8(y+2)$.
