Parabolas as Conic Sections

Master parabolas as conic sections with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Parabolas as Conic Sections

A parabola is a curve with a U-shaped graph, described by the equation $y = ax^2 + bx + c$.
What is the focus of the parabola described by $x^2 = 4y$?

You are designing a skate ramp with a parabolic shape. The ramp follows the equation $y = 2x^2$. Find the focus.
Consider a parabola with equation $y^2 = 16x$. Find its directrix and explain.

Identify the vertex of the parabola $(x-3)^2 = 8(y+2)$.

