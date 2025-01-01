Skip to main content
Negative Exponents

Understanding Negative Exponents

Beginner Explanation

Negative exponents tell us how many times to divide the base: e.g., $4^{-2} = \frac{1}{4^2} = \frac{1}{16}$.
Practice Problems

1

What is $2^{-3}$?

2

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a game that doubles in score each level, but level 3 shows a score of $2^{-3}$. What fraction of the maximum score of that level does this represent?
3

Think About This

Consider the expression $5^{-2} \times 3^{-1}$. How can you simplify it?

4

Simplify $(\frac{2}{3})^{-3}$

Recap

