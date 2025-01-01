Understanding Negative Exponents
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Negative exponents tell us how many times to divide the base: e.g., $4^{-2} = \frac{1}{4^2} = \frac{1}{16}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $2^{-3}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have a game that doubles in score each level, but level 3 shows a score of $2^{-3}$. What fraction of the maximum score of that level does this represent?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the expression $5^{-2} \times 3^{-1}$. How can you simplify it?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify $(\frac{2}{3})^{-3}$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.