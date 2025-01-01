Skip to main content
Master

Multiplying Decimals

Master multiplying decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplying Decimals

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $0.1 \times 2 = 0.2$
1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $0.2 \times 0.5$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A candy bar costs $0.75$. You buy $0.8$ of a bar. How much did you spend?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Imagine you have $0.9$ of a pizza and eat $0.5$ of it. How much pizza did you eat?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is $1.23 \times 4.56$?

Recap

