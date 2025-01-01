Skip to main content
Master

Midsegment of a Trapezoid

Master midsegment of a trapezoid with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Midsegment of a Trapezoid

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The midsegment is simply $\frac{AB + CD}{2}$, where AB and CD are the lengths of the parallel bases of the trapezoid.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the length of the midsegment if $AB = 8$ and $CD = 12$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A bridge is shaped like a trapezoid. If the parallel sides are $30$ meters and $50$ meters, find the length of the midsegment.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the effect on the midsegment length if one parallel side is increased by $5$ units.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

For trapezoid $ABCD$, if $AB = 5x$ and $CD = 3x + 10$, what is the midsegment in terms of $x$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

