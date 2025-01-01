Understanding Midsegment of a Trapezoid
The midsegment is simply $\frac{AB + CD}{2}$, where AB and CD are the lengths of the parallel bases of the trapezoid.
What is the length of the midsegment if $AB = 8$ and $CD = 12$?
Teenager Scenario
A bridge is shaped like a trapezoid. If the parallel sides are $30$ meters and $50$ meters, find the length of the midsegment.
Determine the effect on the midsegment length if one parallel side is increased by $5$ units.
Recap
