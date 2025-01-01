Skip to main content
Line Symmetry

Understanding Line Symmetry

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Line symmetry is when a shape can be divided into two identical halves by a line.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following shapes has a line of symmetry?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager is designing a logo and wants it to be symmetrical. How many lines of symmetry should the logo have if it's a perfect circle?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a rectangle. How many lines of symmetry does it have?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following statements about symmetry is false?

Recap

