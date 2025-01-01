Understanding Line Symmetry
Line symmetry is when a shape can be divided into two identical halves by a line.
1
Which of the following shapes has a line of symmetry?
2
Teenager Scenario
A teenager is designing a logo and wants it to be symmetrical. How many lines of symmetry should the logo have if it's a perfect circle?
3
Think About This
Consider a rectangle. How many lines of symmetry does it have?
4
Which of the following statements about symmetry is false?
