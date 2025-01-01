Understanding Leading Coefficient Test
The end behavior of a polynomial depends on its leading term $a_n x^n$. If the degree $n$ is even, both ends of the graph go the same direction; if $n$ is odd, the ends go in opposite directions. The sign of $a_n$ tells you if the graph rises (positive) or falls (negative).
Imagine you are designing a roller coaster track. Use the polynomial $h(x) = 2x^4 - 3x^3 + x - 5$ to predict the track's end behavior.
Determine the end behavior of $f(x) = x^4 - 2x^2 + 3$.
