Leading Coefficient Test

Understanding Leading Coefficient Test

The end behavior of a polynomial depends on its leading term $a_n x^n$. If the degree $n$ is even, both ends of the graph go the same direction; if $n$ is odd, the ends go in opposite directions. The sign of $a_n$ tells you if the graph rises (positive) or falls (negative).
What is the end behavior of the polynomial $f(x) = -x^3 + 5x$?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a roller coaster track. Use the polynomial $h(x) = 2x^4 - 3x^3 + x - 5$ to predict the track's end behavior.
Think About This

Analyze the polynomial $g(x) = -4x^5 + 2x^3 - x + 7$.

Determine the end behavior of $f(x) = x^4 - 2x^2 + 3$.

