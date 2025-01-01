Leading Coefficient Test

Important Notes

• If $n$ is odd and $a_n$ is positive, the graph falls to the left and rises to the right.

• If $n$ is odd and $a_n$ is negative, the graph rises to the left and falls to the right.

• If $n$ is even and $a_n$ is positive, the graph rises to the left and right.

• If $n$ is even and $a_n$ is negative, the graph falls to the left and right.