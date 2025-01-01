Skip to main content
Master

Law of Detachment

Master law of detachment with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Law of Detachment

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The Law of Detachment allows us to conclude $q$ if $p \to q$ and $p$ are true.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If it rains, the ground will be wet. It is raining. What can you conclude?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you finish your homework, you can play video games. You have finished your homework. What can you deduce?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If a number is even, then it is divisible by 2. Consider a number that is even. What can be deduced?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If $x \gt 5$, then $x^2 \gt 25$. $x \gt 5$. What follows?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.