Understanding Law of Detachment
The Law of Detachment allows us to conclude $q$ if $p \to q$ and $p$ are true.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If it rains, the ground will be wet. It is raining. What can you conclude?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you finish your homework, you can play video games. You have finished your homework. What can you deduce?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a number is even, then it is divisible by 2. Consider a number that is even. What can be deduced?
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $x \gt 5$, then $x^2 \gt 25$. $x \gt 5$. What follows?
