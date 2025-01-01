Key Definition The Law of Detachment states that if the statements $p \to q$ and $p$ are true, then $q$ is also true.

Important Notes • If $p \to q$ is true and $p$ is true, then $q$ must be true.

• This law is a fundamental rule in logical reasoning.

• It is used to derive conclusions from known facts.

• The statements must be factual for the law to apply.

• This is different from the Law of Syllogism

Mathematical Notation $\to$ represents logical implication $\land$ represents logical 'and' $\lor$ represents logical 'or' $

eg$ represents logical negation $\forall$ represents 'for all' Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The Law of Detachment works because it follows the logical structure where if a condition is met, then a specific result follows. This is represented in formulas as $p \to q$ .