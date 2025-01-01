Understanding Law of Syllogism
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation: If $p \rightarrow q$ and $q \rightarrow r$, then $p \rightarrow r$.
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $p \rightarrow q$ and $q \rightarrow r$ are true, what does the Law of Syllogism conclude?
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you study hard, then you get good grades. If you get good grades, then you get a reward. What can you conclude?
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider: If it rains, then the ground gets wet. If the ground gets wet, then the plants grow. What can be concluded?
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given $a \rightarrow b$, $b \rightarrow c$, and $c \rightarrow d$, what can you conclude?
