Intersecting Chords Theorem

Understanding Intersecting Chords Theorem

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

If two chords intersect in a circle, the products of the lengths of their segments are equal: $AE \cdot EC = DE \cdot EB$
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

In a circle, chords AB and CD intersect at point E, dividing them into segments AE, EC, DE, and EB. If AE = 4, EC = 5, and EB = 10, find DE.

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You're designing a circular garden in which two chords (paths) AB and CD intersect at point E, dividing them into segments AE = 3, EC = 9, DE, and EB = 6. Calculate DE to ensure symmetry.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Assume in a circle that chords AB and CD intersect at E, creating segments AE, EC, DE, and EB. If AE = 5, EC = 3, and EB = 4, challenge yourself to find DE.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In a circle, chords AB and CD intersect at point E, creating segments AE = x, EC = 2x + 1, DE = 3, and EB = x + 3. Solve for x.

